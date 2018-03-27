The 7 dos and don’ts of a show-stealing listing presentation

Sometimes the most important determining factor in whether or not you earn a new listing is the quality of your listing presentation. When you meet with clients about their home, you are essentially auditioning for the role of their new real estate agent. So if you want the part, you need to ensure that you set the stage for your success. The following list of dos and don’ts will help you create a listing presentation that will steal the show. 1. Don't: Include a CMA Yup, you read that right. I believe in being different. It’s easier for you to win over your clients by letting them know that you didn’t want to judge their home without really seeing the inside of it. Remind them that only an amateur agent would do such a thing. Occasionally, what you don’t include in a listing presentation is just as important as what you do include. I like to forget about the comparative market analysis at the listing presentation because it allows me to better personalize the meeting ...