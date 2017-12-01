6 tips for acing your listing presentation start to finish

Need a guide to follow for more success with real estate listing presentations? From where he sits with sellers when presenting to how he handles closing, listing legend Russell Shaw has an intricate, proven plan for his listing presentations. Shaw shared every detail in a recent podcast with Pat Hiban. Read on and discover how one of the world’s top-ranked agents gets listings. In addition to his process for presenting to sellers, Shaw talks pricing strategies, marketing ideas and more in the podcast below. https://traffic.libsyn.com/hibandigital/Russell_Shaw3.mp3 What to do before your listing presentations 1. Be on time Here’s Shaw’s first rule for listing appointments: Always be on time. Running late to listing appointments is one of the mistakes real estate agents make that jeopardizes their ability to gain sellers’ trust and will ultimately reduce their chances of closing successfully. 2. Tour the home Before jumping into a listing presentation, ...