Broker Connect NY 18: ‘Disruptors, discounters, and doubters’

Joe Rand, author and broker-owner with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, discusses his new book, "Disruptors, Discounters, and Doubters" onstage at Broker Connect. Watch as he dives into the challenges facing the real estate industry, and how it's left itself vulnerable to the problems it's currently facing. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Save My Seat for ICSF Now Email Inman...