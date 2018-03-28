Learn how all of those servers hardware and IT expenses can be spared with far simpler fixes. Listen as Jorge Guerra, founder and CEO of Real Estate Sales Force, and Stacie Staub, founder, owner and broker with West + Main Homes, dive into moving your backend onstage at Broker Connect NY 18. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Save My Seat for ICSF Now Email Inman...
Broker Connect NY 18: Moving your backend to Facebook, Slack and other platforms
Jorge Guerra and Stacie Staub give the inside scoop on tech solutions
Comments