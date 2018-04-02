Change is happening fast and furious -- what's important, and what's not? Watch as Marilyn Wilson, founding partner at WAV Group, and David Charron, chief strategy officer at Bright MLS, showcase 10 data trends real estate can’t ignore onstage at Inman Connect New York's Data Connect. Watch more sessions from ICNY 18 here. Email Inman Save My Seat for ICSF Now...
ICNY 18 Data: 10 data trends to keep an eye on
From business intelligence to portal wars, Marilyn Wilson and David Charron sound off
Comments