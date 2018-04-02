Re/Max raised over $10.8M for sick children just last year

Over the last year, Re/Max agents and brokers have donated more than $10.8 million to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a nonprofit that raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments annually to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

According to Re/Max, the money raised by the real estate franchisor goes toward pediatric treatments, medical equipment and various healthcare services. By marketing homes they sell as a “Miracle Home” or “Miracle Property,” Re/Max agents and brokers can dedicate a portion of the sale to a hospital in the network.

“We’re thrilled with the continued support and dedication of the Re/Max network,” John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, said in a statement. “Re/Max affiliates are exceptional because many of them incorporate the spirit of giving into each business transaction and office events, raising funds year-round.”

The donation is a longstanding tradition for the real estate company. Since starting the charitable project in 1992, Re/Max agents and brokers have donated over $167 million to 170 of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country.

“These efforts help 10 million kids each year and fund critical care and treatments at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” Lauck said.

Typically, 62 children enter a Miracle Network hospital for treatment every minute while every 10th child treated in North America is registered in one of the organization’s network hospitals. The non-profit provides funds for other treatment and research of everything from broken bones and birth defects to Down Syndrome and cancer.

“Some of the children that were selected as the organization’s ‘Champions’ for 2018 are Chloe Davison, a 10-year-old girl currently battling leukaemia, and Carly Kudzia, who was born with an extremely rare genetic disease,” said Mike Reagan, Re/Max senior vice president, business alliances, in a statement. “When agents meet a Miracle Child whose life has been improved by the amazing work happening at local hospitals, they realize they’re part of that child’s story,”

Some of Re/Max’s other fundraising events include golf tournaments, benefit dinners and auctions.

The franchisor’s commitment to this cause serves as an example of how powerful the real estate industry can be in giving back. Last week at Inman Disconnect, over 200 real estate representatives came together to draft a manifesto for changing the industry — the end result featuring 12 principles for real estate to rally around, one of which, spearheaded by BHGRE CEO Sherry Chris and New Story’s Brett Hagler, was to “selflessly give back to the world through service” beyond our own communities.

The industry already has a jump start on this idea; real estate franchisor Keller Williams is known for its charity arm KW Cares; Concierge Auctions funds a home for a family in need for every home it sells, and even smaller indie brokers like Orange County’s Valerie Torelli have found influential ways to give back such as by funding computer coding programs at local schools.

