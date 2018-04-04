eXp World Holdings applies to ‘uplist’ to the Nasdaq

Approval would mean stock of eXp Realty's parent company, now listed on OTC, would be traded on one of America's biggest exchanges
by Staff Writer
Today 6:00 A.M.

eXp World Holdings, the Bellingham, Washington-based holding company of fast-growing real estate brokerage, eXp Realty, announced today it had applied to "uplist" to Nasdaq from its current place on OTCQB, the middle-tier venture market. "If the company’s listing application is accepted, shares of the company’s common stock would begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market. The uplisting is subject to approval, in part, based on the company's ability to meet Nasdaq minimum listing requirements," the company noted in the annoucement. "We are pleased with the growth in revenue driven by increased agent and transaction count, and internal efficiencies,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and founder, in a prepared statement shared exclusively with Inman under embargo. “Listing on Nasdaq is an exciting next step for eXp World Holdings' shareholders and investors." Sanford announced the news on the day of the company's annual eXp Shareholder Summit, a busines...

Article image credited to eXp World Holdings