This spring, Inman is obsessing over helping you to tune-up your listings business, with actionable insights, the best advice from top agents and hundreds of helpful stories from all over the world. Interested in sharing your advice and insights with us? Reach out to me at matthew@inman.com. Don’t forget that we’ll also be focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy it here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more. Save My Seat for ICSF Now You hear it all the time, “The millennial generation is too casual,” or “These millennials don’t respect anything.” The common stereotype seems to be that my generation (I'm 32 years old and a millennial by definition) has no concern for professional appearance or ...
Big plans for business in 2018?
Give yourself the tools to own the new year at Connect SF, July 17-20, 2018
Comments
Related Articles
How to reduce investment risk in raw land development
3 ethical tests to guide you through real estate's toughest dilemmas
Are real estate agents scared of their own success?
Want success as an agent? Ask the right questions