Real estate daily market update: April 10, 2018

Tuesday, April 10
- The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.30.
- The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 3.70
Monday, April 9
- The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.29 percent, an increase of 2 basis points from a week ago. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was higher, at 4.34 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.68 percent, down 1 basis point from a week ago.
