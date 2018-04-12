Exclusive interview: Why Zillow is becoming an iBuyer

As tech-driven institutional investors invade the real estate industry with the promise of making the home-selling process less painful, Zillow announced Thursday it will start buying and selling homes itself in Phoenix and Las Vegas as part of its Instant Offers program launched last spring.

“The difference between what we’re doing and what most iBuyers are doing is we’re keeping the agent and the brokerage community central to the transaction,” said Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group.

Watch Inman’s exclusive interview with Samuelson to hear why Zillow decided to get into the iBuying game, how the company will be partnering with agents and brokers in this new endeavor and more.

