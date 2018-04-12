Houzz reveals the hottest outdoor spring renovations

Spring has sprung (or at least it’s trying to), and what better way to celebrate the warmer temperatures ahead than taking some time to revamp your yard?

According to Houzz’s latest Landscaping Survey, homeowners are investing to make their outdoor spaces more livable — a plus since 27 percent of owners say these spaces are bigger than their home, and many use them for relaxing (62 percent) and gardening (44 percent).

Seventy percent of outdoor renovations take place in the backyard, while 39 percent take place in the front yard. Another 30 percent of owners said they revamped their side yards as well.

The most popular reasons for starting these projects included deteriorated or broken down outdoor features (29 percent) or repairs needed after severe weather or natural disasters (9 percent), with hurricanes (35 percent) and rainstorms (26 percent) being the main culprits.

In the backyard, homeowners primarily invested in lounge furniture (43 percent), followed by fire pits (38 percent), string lights (35 percent), dining furniture (34 percent), benches (27 percent), ceiling fans (15 percent), patio heaters (14 percent) and rugs (14 percent).

In the front yard, Houzz says homeowners focused on building major curb appeal with beds and borders (60 percent), perennials (56 percent) and shrubs (54 percent).

For sellers who are aiming to take advantage of the spring homebuying season, but don’t have the budget for major renovations, Houzz says planting eye-catching flowers and shrubbery in the front and side yards is sure to draw in potential buyers.

When it comes to the backyard, Houzz contributor Karen Egly-Thompson says sellers should use their garden wall or fences to artistically hang flowers, vines and succulents, which are wildly popular.

Sellers who have an ample budget can create blended spaces, which refers to connecting indoor and outdoor rooms and spaces.

According to HomeAdvisor’s Brad Hunter, homeowners and sellers can invest in outdoor kitchens, extended roofs and sliding glass patio walls for a “wow” factor. And when it comes time to sell, agents can capitalize on that extra livable space.

“Agents can help buyers to get over the sticker-shock by pointing out the potential to utilize the backyard as a living space,” Hunter said. “This could make a 2,000-square-foot home live a bit like a 2,200 square-foot-home. That’s a 10-percent reduction in the price-per-square-foot value ratio.”

