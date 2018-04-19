Real estate daily market update: April 19, 2018

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Thursday, April 19

Zillow Mortgage Rate Ticker

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate on Zillow Mortgages is currently 4.25 percent, up six basis points from this time last week.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose late last week and hovered around 4.27 percent before falling slightly on Tuesday to the current rate.

The rate for a 15-year fixed home loan is currently 3.68 percent, and the rate for a 5-1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) is 3.73 percent.

The rate for a jumbo 30-year fixed loan is 4.37 percent.

“Mortgage rates increased last week as the prospect of an expanded conflict in the Middle East flared up around military strikes in Syria, but retreated as a broader conflict failed to materialize,” said Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow.

“Geopolitical headlines have temporarily seized markets’ attention – and could do so again this week – but the underlying macroeconomic fundamentals continue to point to a relatively strong U.S. economy and gradually rising rates over the coming months.

“Several speeches by key FOMC voters and incoming housing data early next week will likely further buttress that view.”

Wednesday, April 18

Bankrate mortgage rates

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 4.36.

The 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 3.75

Monday, April 16

Bankrate mortgage rates

The average rate you’ll pay for a 30-year fixed mortgage is 4.35 percent, an increase of 6 basis points over the last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.30 percent.

The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.75 percent, up 7 basis points over the last week.

