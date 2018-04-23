Real estate daily market update: April 23, 2018

We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.
Most recent market news
Monday, April 23
- The average 30-year fixed-mortgage rate is 4.41 percent, up 6 basis points since the same time last week. A month ago, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was lower, at 4.33 percent.
- The average 15-year fixed-mortgage rate is 3.81 percent, up 6 basis points over the last week.
Comments
Related Articles
All the latest real estate market news.
All the latest real estate market news.
All the latest real estate market news.
All the latest real estate market news.