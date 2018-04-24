Homeowners delay selling during prolonged winter: Redfin

Redfin’s Housing Demand Index, which is based on Redfin customers requesting home tours and writing offers across 15 major metro areas, fell 6.5 percentage points to 105 in March — the second consecutive month of declines this year.

The seasonally adjusted number of buyers requesting home tours and the number of buyers making offers decreased by 2.6 percent and 14.7 percent month-over-month, respectively.

Year-over-year, the Demand Index declined 3.8 percent, and the number of buyers requesting home tours increased 6.2 percent, while the number making offers fell 17.1 percent.