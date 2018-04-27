Reallocate funds or raise dues — that is the question

HAR and NAR have the same goals and serve the same members, we just disagree on dues

Today 7:45 A.M.

Let me start by saying that the National Association of Realtors is not the bad guy. Neither is the Houston Association of Realtors, or anyone else who opposes the proposed dues increase.

Article image credited to Romtomtom/Flickr