Reallocate funds or raise dues — that is the question

Let me start by saying that the National Association of Realtors is not the bad guy. Neither is the Houston Association of Realtors, or anyone else who opposes the proposed dues increase.
The Houston affiliate voted overwhelmingly last Monday to oppose the increase after an internal survey found that 97 percent of the local affiliate’s 34,000 members opposed the additional fees…
The National Association of Realtors seeks to raise dues for its 1.3 million members by $30 next year, with additional built-in increases of 2.5 percent per year beginning in 2020.
Given the proposed increase and the fast-approaching 2018 U.S. midterm campaign season, it’s worth asking: How is NAR spending its lobbying money now?
