Here’s why NAR wants to raise Realtor dues by $30 next year

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) seeks to raise dues for its 1.3 million members by $30 next year, with additional built-in increases of 2.5 percent per year beginning in 2020. NAR's 2019 budget proposal, approved by its budget review and finance committees two weeks ago, calls for a $35.5 million jump in annual spending. NAR says it will devote $17 of the increase to boost its political advocacy spending and the remaining $13 will cover a Realtor-owned transaction management platform for members, building maintenance and renovation, and programs devoted to professionalism, financial wellness, and strategic business innovation. NAR has dubbed the changes as Strategic Measures Advancing Realtors to Tomorrow (S.M.A.R.T.) Initiatives. The trade group's dues currently stand at $120, so the requested increase is a 25 percent jump to $150. NAR members must also pay a $35 assessment annually for the trade group's consumer advertising campaign, which has been approved through ...