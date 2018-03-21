The company behind the digital signature frequently used in real estate may open itself up to shareholders in the next six months. On Monday, TechCrunch broke the news that the electronic signature company has confidentially filed an IPO (initial public offering) and is planning to go public in the next sixth months. An IPO is the first stock of a private company that is offered to the public. Its release is often the initial test of how investors will react to the company on the market. Typically, an IPO is a milestone for a privately-owned company — going public can raise large funds and spread standing among multiple shareholders. DocuSign, which launched in San Francisco in 2003, has raised more than $500 million since then. It was often rumored that the company would go public soon. According to TechCrunch's sources, DocuSign used a provision of the JOBS (Jumpstart Our Business Startups) Act to privately file an IPO that it will announce weeks before the company g...