Where NAR spends its multimillions in lobbying

We took a close look at political candidates and causes that get the most money from the real estate trade group and found some surprises
by Staff Writer
Today 9:54 A.M.
  • NAR is one of the most powerful lobbying organizations in the country and puts its money where its mouth is in Washington.
  • The trade group spent $64.8 million on the 2015-2016 election cycle, more than nearly any other organization, advocating for tax relief, middle-class homeowners, housing finance reform and other real estate issues.
  • NAR supports many federal candidates who are either pro-Realtor or Realtors themselves.
  • Spending spans both Democratic and Republican parties, and NAR claims to be the "most bipartisan major PAC" but recent stats show slightly more went to GOP candidates.

In November 2017, the National Association of Realtors announced it is considering increasing its political advocacy spending by $30 million annually, i.e. $25 per member. That increase, from about $48 million to about $78 million per year, may mean a dues hike for NAR’s 1.3 million members, unless the nation’s largest real estate trade group decides to shift money from elsewhere. Given the proposed increase and the fast-approaching 2018 U.S. midterm campaign season, it’s worth asking: How is NAR spending its lobbying money now? Inman took a look at the trade group’s political spending on OpenSecrets.org, a comprehensive resource for data on federal campaign contributions and lobbying from the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization Center for Responsive Politics. Open Secrets separates types of spending into three buckets: lobbying, campaign contributions, and independent expenditures (money spent in support of candidates but not given directly to them). Donations to t...

Article image credited to Daniel Fishel/Inman