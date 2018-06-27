Does a Compass lie? Finding true north in real estate

Why will a consumer or agent choose to work with you this year, in five years or in 10 years?
Jun 27

Earlier this week, Brad Inman relayed a story about a spat between Windermere and Compass. His analysis seems like the perfect lens through which to view the current state of the industry.

Article image credited to Photo by Jordan Ladikos on Unsplash