Does a Compass lie? Finding true north in real estate

Earlier this week, Brad Inman relayed a story about a spat between Windermere and Compass. His analysis seems like the perfect lens through which to view the current state of the industry.
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Comments
Related Articles
The National Association of Realtors is perennially involved in lobbying legislators to effect healthy real estate policy. The shoe has been on the other foot lately. A local association is lobbying membership to push back against an NAR dues increase, and Zillow has reportedly expressed concerns about organized real estate, specifically Upstream, to federal antitrust regulators.
After being off the grid last week, re-entering the real estate fray was a whiplash-inducing event for me. In this unofficial breakdown, you’ll get the scoop on NAR’s logo situation, Zillow’s status as an iBuyer, DocuSign’s IPO filing, online lead gen news and more.
Leadership in the real estate brokerage world has a dysfunctional relationship with technology. The psychological disconnect reaches much further than any one company, though Gary Keller’s recent Vision Speech encapsulated it perfectly.
Knowing more than your customer has been the leverage that many traditional companies used to maintain profits in the past. From individual agents to the industry’s largest organizations, proprietary knowledge was power. That advantage is vanishing for many today.