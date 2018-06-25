When Compass plays hardball, become an Avenger

Disruptors are invading the real estate industry, but traditional brokerages can fight back.
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Disruptors are invading the real estate industry, but traditional brokerages can fight back.
Comments
Related Articles
His session at Inman Connect San Francisco, dubbed “How to Pivot like a Champion,” takes place on the main stage on Thursday, July 19, at 9:30 a.m.
Panelists at the Capital Connect session at Inman Connect NY 2018 offer their views on what’s motivating the increased private investment in RE tech.
The 2008 U.S. housing market crash was a powerful and pervasive force that reshaped many parts of our economy. Although the negative impacts — such as foreclosures, loss of workforce, shuttering of banks and market volatility — are held as prime examples, the impacts on the real estate technology space are far less understood.
As I was sitting in the speaker’s room backstage at the recent Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) hearing on competitiveness in the real estate industry, I could not get a particular question out of my head: Does any of this even matter?