When Compass plays hardball, become an Avenger

Disruptors like Compass and Redfin are invading the real estate industry, but traditional brokerages can fight back
by Staff Writer
June 25, 2018

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

Disruptors are invading the real estate industry, but traditional brokerages can fight back.

Article image credited to Marvel / Disney