A recent analysis by Zillow found that homebuyers with lower credit scores pay thousands of dollars more for the same property compared to buyers with high credit scores.
Get smarter. Grow your referral network at Inman Connect San Francisco
Limited seating still available, July 17-20
Comments
Related Articles
People with a limited proficiency in English — LPEs to the academics — total nearly 21 million. Of these, some 5.3 million are heads of households. That’s about 4.5 percent of all households in the United States. The question for the housing community is how to reach them and turn them into homeowners.
According to the 30th anniversary of the State of the Nation’s Housing by the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University, even though more than 40 million units have been built over the past three decades, high mortgage rates — which are predicted to climb to more than 5 percent by year’s end — are still causing severe housing woes.
U.S. homeowners paid an average of nearly $3,400 in property taxes in 2017, but if you are living in — or moving to — the New York City region, you could be paying nearly three times that or more, according to research by Attom Data Solutions, an Irvine, California, firm that assembles information on residential and commercial real estate.
Launched Thursday, HomLuv.com is a startup that wants to flip the way most people look for a home by allowing potential buyers to select rooms based on an array of choices, Pinterest-style, and then pinpointing a developer able to execute those choices.