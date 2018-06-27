Only 21% of people understand what low credit will do to their loans

Credit score knowledge is up, but many lack complete understanding of how credit is determined, how it impacts them and how it can be improved
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Get smarter. Grow your referral network at Inman Connect San Francisco
Limited seating still available, July 17-20

Register Now

A recent analysis by Zillow found that homebuyers with lower credit scores pay thousands of dollars more for the same property compared to buyers with high credit scores.

Article image credited to Casper1774 Studio / Shutterstock.com