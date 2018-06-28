How your sleep schedule affects your real estate business

Being a morning person or a night owl is really “a thing,” and you should let your clients and colleagues know which one you are.
As the daughter of two nonagenarians (90-something-year-olds), I spend a lot of time with old people whom I refer to as elders. Sometimes people aged 55 to 100 get lumped together as senior citizens, but when we discuss the housing needs of this group, we see how diverse they are. This group lives in all types of housing, including tents in homeless camps.
Writing a love letter to a seller isn’t illegal, but if we discourage buyers from writing them, we might help promote fair housing. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act, and as such, we need to take a good hard look at the practice of using buyer “love” letters to win a home.
As a group, there are definitely a few things real estate professionals, and by that, I mean those of us who sell real estate, should avoid. We don’t need headlines like “8 reasons selling without a real estate agent is a recipe for disaster.”
There are a lot of real estate agents who dislike Zillow because, in many markets, Zillow has all of the listings and then some. Zillow has changed quite a bit over the years. It’s become a valuable resource for buyers, sellers — and their agents. But so many agents stubbornly snub Zillow simply because they don’t like it.