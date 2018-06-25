Compass acquires Chicago indie brokerage The Hudson Company

Compass has added another brokerage to its ever-expanding portfolio, bringing its total agent count in Chicago to over 350.
Need to build a stronger brand?
Just a few seats left for ICSF Indie Broker Summit, July 17
Need to build a stronger brand?
Just a few seats left for ICSF Indie Broker Summit, July 17
Compass has added another brokerage to its ever-expanding portfolio, bringing its total agent count in Chicago to over 350.
Comments
Related Articles
“Do you know how many people didn’t think that we’d be where we are today?” said Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. Reffkin, along with COO Maelle Gavet, director of finance Sam Lynch and NYC-based Compass agent Leonard Steinberg, all shared the secret to Compass’s explosive growth over the past five years.
Inman readers are getting an exclusive first look at the Swanepoel Mega 1000 from California-based real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty, which ranks the top brokerages franchisors and holding companies.
Compass, the ever-growing real estate technology company, is continuing its hiring spree in the wake of last year’s $550 million Series E funding round and is pulling top talent from other buzzy tech companies: Khurrum Malik, most recently of Spotify, is joining as Compass’s chief marketing officer and Matt Rosenberg, lately of Eventbrite, is coming aboard as chief revenue officer.
The acquisition of Conlon Real Estate, founded in 2009 and formerly of Christie’s, will bring Compass’s agent count in Chicago up to 300 agents and a sales volume in 2017 of $600 million, the New York-based brokerage said today in a press statement.