The week in financial markets: the 1970s word nobody wants

It's too early to start talking about stagflation, but a yield curve inversion is becoming more and more possible
Stagflation is very rare — a stagnating economy is incompatible with rising inflation. For inflation to rise we must have rising incomes to pull prices up.

