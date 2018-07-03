New technology predicts how a home will look after repairs

Ever wonder what a property could look like after just a few minor repairs?

ERA Real Estate, a brokerage that boasts more than 2,300 offices across the US and internationally, just launched a free search engine that it hopes will answer that question — its new ERA Distinctive Properties lifestyle search engine uses augmented reality (AR) and state-of-the-art technology to show users how a space will look after specific repairs.

The idea, according to ERA Senior Director, Product Marketing and Development Frank Malpica, is to help homebuyers see a property’s whole potential instead of getting distracted by surface-level repairs.

Homebuyers can use a search engine to discover how everything from revamped floors to new countertops and a fresh coat of paint would liven up the space, while predictive technology suggests specific repairs. Additionally, users can play around with color schemes and other design features to further modernize the home.

“Buyers want personalization,” said Malpica, adding that the technology is aimed at luxury properties but that other products will be available to a wider audience in the coming weeks. “They want to be able to come into a home and find the shell of something that they’re looking for and then be able to make it their own.”

The search engine is limited to homes listed by ERA, which the company will be continually updating with new properties.

ERA, meanwhile, has also entered into a partnership with Builders Digital Experience to list and show 130,000 units of new construction nationwide. ERA agents will receive access to the new units to show clients, Malpica said.

“We see new home construction as the best-kept secret at the local level,” he said. “Many times, new home construction isn’t necessarily represented by practicing real estate agents. A lot of that inventory doesn’t get into the MLS.”

The new housing units will be showcased through Building Digital Experience’s New Home Source Professional, an MLS built specifically for new properties.

