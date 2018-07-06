Are we in a housing bubble? It depends on who you ask.

Despite declines in three key housing market indicators, most real estate economists say nay to the bubble — but one argues an 'apartment bubble' is gaining momentum
by Staff Writer
Today 6:41 A.M.

Are we in a housing bubble? That’s a big question that’s constantly on the mind of everyone in the industry. One financial analyst thinks so, but real estate economists that spoke to Inman disagree.

Article image credited to Kostenko Maxim on Shutterstock.com