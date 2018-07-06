Podcast: How this top producing agent has built a steady flow of referrals

Canadian agent Patrick Gillis shares practical tips for getting comfortable with marketing and building a referral business
by
Today 2:00 A.M.

Get smarter. Grow your referral network at Inman Connect San Francisco
Limited seating still available, July 17-20

Register Now
Patrick Gillis

Patrick Gillis

In this podcast, we’ll sit with a Canadian top producer, Patrick Gillis, to talk about how he drives his referral business as an agent.

He’ll discuss how he has evolved as a real estate agent from when he first entered the real estate space in 1986 to now where he is extremely active with video marketing.

This podcast is full of practical tips for agents looking to build their referral business and get more comfortable with marketing themselves.

Jordan Scheltgen is the founder of Cave Social. You can follow him on Twitter @cavejordans or connect with him on Facebook

Real estate blockchain and cryptocurrency explained
The key concepts and applications you need to know READ MORE
Article image credited to optimarc / Shutterstock.com