Lesson learned: Don't leave room for assumptions

As a veteran firefighter and entrepreneur, Robert Taylor knows his community and its people. He’s turning those connections and insights into a new venture as a real estate agent. What is he learning in the early days of his career that you can put to work in yours?
Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco
Comments
Related Articles
As this month brought word that the Federal Reserve had lifted the benchmark federal funds rate by a quarter of a percent, the doom-and-gloom scenarios began spinning in real estate offices across the country. If the real estate industry has benefitted from record low interest rates, then rising rates will depress the industry, right? Well, the answer might not be so simple.
As the owner of Circadian Realty Group, Lauryn Eadie brings market knowledge and years of expertise to her work with clients in the competitive Northern Virginia/D.C. Metro.
Florida luxury Realtors Chad and Sandy Neumann bring high style and market expertise to their growing business, and the results speak for themselves. How did they develop the habits that help them flourish? With a little help from their friends — and mentors.
In this monthly advice column, Marketing Mastermind Christy Murdock Edgar answers three burning questions from the real estate industry at large. This month’s topic: content marketing.