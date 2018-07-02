Lesson learned: Focus on exceptional client service

As the owner of Circadian Realty Group, Lauryn Eadie brings market knowledge and years of expertise to her work with clients in the competitive Northern Virginia/D.C. Metro.
When you’re running your real estate business, it’s easy to find something that works — a routine, a system, a program — and keep treading that same ground over and over. Step out of your comfort zone, and try one of these hot mobile apps. You might just find a better way.
Florida luxury Realtors Chad and Sandy Neumann bring high style and market expertise to their growing business, and the results speak for themselves. How did they develop the habits that help them flourish? With a little help from their friends — and mentors.
As a young real estate pro in the trendy Portland, Oregon market, Jamohl DeWald takes a relational approach to serving his clients, especially the first-time homebuyers with whom he loves to work.
In this monthly advice column, Marketing Mastermind Christy Murdock Edgar answers three burning questions from the real estate industry at large. This month’s topic: content marketing.