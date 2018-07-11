6 tips for snagging buyers with your Facebook ads

Strong homebuyer demand has homes flying off the market faster than ever. In fact, 44 percent sell in less than a month. To catch buyers’ attention and make sales in this fast-paced market, you have to make sure your Facebook ads speak to exactly what the buyer is looking for.
Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco
Comments
Related Articles
When it comes to using social media as a business tool, real estate professionals have an array of strategies, tactics and platforms at their fingertips.
How are you supposed to find time each week to publish top-quality blog content? Here’s a little secret: You don’t have to create all your blog content yourself.
When holding an Open House, most agents operate by one of two approaches: 1. Hoping and praying to the real estate gods that people show up to your Open House, or… 2. Holding a Mega Open House!
In this podcast, we’ll sit with a Canadian top producer, Patrick Gillis, to talk about how he drives his referral business as an agent.