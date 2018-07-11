6 tips for snagging buyers with your Facebook ads

by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

Strong homebuyer demand has homes flying off the market faster than ever. In fact, 44 percent sell in less than a month. To catch buyers’ attention and make sales in this fast-paced market, you have to make sure your Facebook ads speak to exactly what the buyer is looking for.

Article image credited to 2nix Studio / Shutterstock.com