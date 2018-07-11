In an effort to streamline the number of platforms real estate agents use to advance deals, popular cloud-based transaction management, form creation and e-sign tool dotloop has announced new real-time communication and document sharing mobile messaging features.
Among the new features, dotloop’s messaging platform will now have:
- Document sharing
- Both one-on-one and group messaging capabilities
- The ability to send files from the platform directly to an email address or phone number
- Auto-generated summaries of document edits
- The ability to view and edit e-sign documents directly within messages without having to download the dotloop app
“Messaging is the fastest and most popular way real estate professionals are communicating these days,” said Austin Allison, founder and general manager of dotloop, in a statement. “That’s why we’re investing in making it a more central and integral part of the dotloop experience.”
Launched in 2008 and owned and operated by Zillow Group, dotloop quickly became a popular platform for real estate professionals to talk with clients and each other.
Some other features added to the messaging system will include receipts that show when a message has been viewed and geolocated area-coded phone numbers for agents who want to communicate with clients without sharing their personal contact information.
“By enabling seamless conversations and document sharing, dotloop users can more easily navigate the real estate transaction process, increasing productivity, accountability and compliance,” Allison said.
Dotloop expects the system to be ready for use by mid-July; it will also be showcased next week at Inman Connect San Francisco.
