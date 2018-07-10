Dotloop GM Austin Allison to step down at the end of 2018

Austin Allison, the CEO and co-founder of the cloud-based real estate transaction management system dotloop is stepping down at the end of the year, the executive announced Tuesday, in a blogpost.
