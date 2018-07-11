Every year, Inman celebrates the most innovative marketing campaigns, the beautifully crafted efforts to capture market attention that made us sit up and take notice.

Many of them will be taking the stage at Inman Connect San Francisco, July 17 through 20 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square, and celebrating their achievements at the Inman Innovator Bash, July 19 at Verso. Here are some highlights from the 2018 class of nominees for the Most Innovative Real Estate Marketing Campaign:

8z Real Estate + Zavvie: Boulder-based brokerage 8z uses its partner technology company, Zavvie, to produce neighborhood-specific data, information and content for agents who want to establish themselves as local experts, and Zavvie is helping 8z’s agents in expanding markets across Colorado. By providing the means to share the hyperlocal information that clients crave, 8z has created a demand for its services among agents who really (really!) want to work there.

Council of MLSs: To help MLSs articulate their value proposition to agents and brokers, the Council of MLSs created “The Value of MLS,” which includes templated high-quality ads that show members viscerally how the MLS helps them in unseen ways every day. It was a brilliant stroke in a battle to show agents and brokers exactly how much their MLSs support them, executed with style.

Jennifer Preddy Egbert Instagram Marketing: To make her name synonymous with “luxury Boulder real estate,” Jennifer Preddy Egbert has built an Instagram feed that showcases the details in the uber-modern six-figure properties that have become her speciality in the People’s Republic. Her aesthetic and ability to leverage social media have especially captured the attention of the tech immigrants in Boulder, giving Preddy Egbert an edge over the competition when it comes to capturing one of the biggest contributors of luxury market share in the metro.

My North Langley: This Instagram account dedicated to a suburb of Vancouver aims to highlight its beauty and hidden gems by posting a different photo of North Langley every day. It’s an understated yet lovely way to show a community’s beauty and quirks to anybody interested — and for those interested in finding out more about moving to the area, My North Langley also provides the perfect place to connect with an agent.

Red Oak rebrand: There was nothing outdated or problematic with Red Oak Realty’s branding, but the company decided it was time to refresh and brought on 1000watt to help it make the change. The modern font-focused design and new tagline (“good move”) are already enhancing Red Oak’s business in the competitive San Francisco East Bay Area, setting it apart from other market players (indies and franchises alike) and establishing Red Oak as the East Bay’s brokerage of choice.

West + Main Homes: Broker-owner Stacie Staub launched her indie brokerage using intensely community-focused marketing tactics, from listing parties to a harvest festival with kids’ activities and a chili cook-off. Between the clean, fresh social media approach, the modern-yet-rustic branding and the seasonal guides, West + Main is showing the Denver Front Range what it means to be home.

See the other finalists in the Most Innovative Marketing Campaign category.