Launching a housing startup in 2008, in the shadow of the housing crisis, wasn’t for the faint of heart. Just ask Rob Chrane of Down Payment Resource and Greg Robertson of Cloud CMA.
In a market where first-time homebuyers consistently cite the down payment as their No. 1 challenge, there’s a battle brewing behind the scenes — a fight to preserve the wide range of down payment programs that propel scores of new buyers into homeownership.
The real estate industry has poured enormous sums of money into the improvement of predictive analytics, blockchain tech, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and countless other technologies — all this, of course, in an effort to enhance our ability to anticipate and meet consumer demands.
At the recent Inman Disconnect in Palm Springs, California, a group of industry leaders came together to address a number of leading real estate issues. This innovative group consisted of startup entrepreneurs; disruptive company founders; top-producing practitioners; owners of brokerages big and small; coaches; executives across new and old franchisors; MLS and association leaders; big data experts; and technology giants.
Earlier this spring in Palm Springs, California, I joined an amazing group of real estate innovators, leaders and influencers at Inman Disconnect to join in a collaborative effort to improve the consumer experience.