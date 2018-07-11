The 5 most important things I've learned during my decade in real estate

Of all the lessons I've learned in my tenure, these are the principles I must pass on to fellow real estate pros
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Get Smarter. Grow Your Referral Network.
Limited seating available for Inman Connect San Francisco

Register Now

Launching a housing startup in 2008, in the shadow of the housing crisis, wasn’t for the faint of heart. Just ask Rob Chrane of Down Payment Resource and Greg Robertson of Cloud CMA.

Article image credited to Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash