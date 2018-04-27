Parker Principle 1: How fees will help real estate go from sales to service

Incentivize real estate agents to focus on quality and service over volume and sales by obsessing over the needs of the consumer to drive innovation and best practices
The real estate industry has poured enormous sums of money into the improvement of predictive analytics, blockchain tech, virtual reality, artificial intelligence (AI) and countless other technologies — all this, of course, in an effort to enhance our ability to anticipate and meet consumer demands.

Article image credited to rawpixel.com on Unsplash