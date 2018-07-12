New CoreLogic training program may boost home appraisers

For now, the program will target six markets: California, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Minnesota and New Jersey
The number of qualified home appraisers is declining every year — and that’s why CoreLogic and The Columbia Institute are teaming up to launch an appraiser trainee program.

