The number of qualified home appraisers is declining every year — and that’s why CoreLogic and The Columbia Institute are teaming up to launch an appraiser trainee program.
Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17
Comments
Related Articles
Good news for homeowners with mortgages: the number of people who are falling delinquent on their mortgage payments keeps getting lower, according to a new report published today by CoreLogic.
Ellie Mae is launching a new platform for submitting the mortgage application process entirely online through a series of steps.
CoreLogic released its annual CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and Forecast, which looks at how housing costs change over different years.
Rent for single-family homes across 20 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas has grown steadily between 2010 and 2018, according to CoreLogic.