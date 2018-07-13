Are you well-positioned for the rise of pocket listings?

A pocket listing is a strategic advertising move made by the listing agent of a property. This move is designed to provide sellers with the best probability of obtaining a high price for their property.
Earlier this spring in Palm Springs, California, I joined an amazing group of real estate innovators, leaders and influencers at Inman Disconnect to join in a collaborative effort to improve the consumer experience.
RESAAS has announced substantial growth in agent participation in its San Francisco-based RealTimeMLS.
Pocket listings seem to be on a lot of minds these days. Government regulators were reportedly looking into this practice of “secret listings,” and Redfin CEO, Glenn Kelman, recently criticized pocket listings at a government workshop on competition in the real estate industry.
We learned at NAR’s Midyear 2018 that the proliferation of pocket listings is on the radar of the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission — this could be music to the ears of multiple listing systems and Realtors concerned with the integrity of the multiple listing service (MLS) model.