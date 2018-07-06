Inside OfferDepot, a Keller Williams team's answer to the iBuyer wave

Launched by Kenny Klaus Keller Williams in Phoenix last year, OfferDepot solicits instant offers for clients while offering brokerage services
by Staff Writer
Today 2:11 P.M.

Want to see the future of Real Estate tech?
Limited seating available for ICSF Hacker Connect, July 17

Register Now

In one of the hottest markets for iBuyers, one Keller Williams team is figuring out a way to compete with their own version: OfferDepot.

Article image credited to Screenshot/OfferDepot