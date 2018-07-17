Agents can show sellers iBuyer offers with new Cloud CMA feature

W&R Studios' Cloud Investor Connect will allow agents to come to homesellers with an instant cash offer in hand
by Staff Writer
Today 10:01 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

Within the next 30 days, W&R Studios is launching a new feature integrated into its popular comparative market analysis software, Cloud CMA, that will allow agents to bring investor cash offers to prospective seller clients.

Article image credited to Maminau Mikalai / Shutterstock.com