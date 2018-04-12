Zillow will begin buying and selling homes using agents

The real estate tech giant is expanding Instant Offers to Phoenix and getting into the iBuyer business, going head-to-head with Opendoor and its own partner OfferPad
by Staff Writer
Today 1:08 P.M.

Zillow’s new enterprise — offering to buy homes outright and resell them, using handpicked local real estate agents who are already participating in Zillow’s separate Premier Agent program to represent Zillow in both its purchase of homes and its re-sale of them — will launch within weeks.