Zillow will begin buying and selling homes using agents

Zillow’s new enterprise — offering to buy homes outright and resell them, using handpicked local real estate agents who are already participating in Zillow’s separate Premier Agent program to represent Zillow in both its purchase of homes and its re-sale of them — will launch within weeks.
To compete on price with real estate agents, high-tech investors known as “iBuyers” will need to figure out ways to sell their homes very fast and for top dollar. Leading iBuyer Opendoor, which makes quick offers on homes and can close in days, has taken another step in this direction.
SAN FRANCISCO — Why would homesellers choose to pay a high commission while running the risk of selling their home at a discount? Or to ask the question another way: Who would choose to use an “iBuyer?”
Most real estate agents know that a lead is nothing without follow-up. That holds true even when that lead is coming from a shiny new — if controversial — tech product. When Realtor Veronica Figueroa receives a home seller lead from Zillow Group’s Instant Offers program, that’s when the work begins.