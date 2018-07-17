How agents can reach clients through voice assistants

Voiceter Pro founders demonstrate the best way to reach clients using Amazon's Alexa and other voice assistants
by Staff Writer
Today 1:58 P.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

It’s possible for agents to reach clients through their Amazon Echo devices, according to the father-son cofounders of Voiceter Pro.

Article image credited to Amazon