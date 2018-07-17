How blockchain can be used for more than just transactions

by Staff Writer
Blockchain has applications in real estate beyond financial transactions, panelists said at Inman Connect San Francisco’s Hacker Connect.

Article image credited to Pedro Correa for Inman