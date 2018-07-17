Real estate leaders sparred over real estate data management company Upstream’s role in the industry’s technology ecosystem at a morning session at Inman Connect in San Francisco.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Related Articles
Redfin has built its brokerage business on technology, but how does the Seattle-based company decide what to build?
Join us throughout the day as we share what’s happening behind the scenes, on stage, and in the hallways at Inman Connect San Francisco.
Upstream, an online platform for real estate data management, officially announced that it has launched today after a long development period, two years behind its original goal.
Upstream CEO Alex Lange spoke with staffers from a Senate subcommittee on antitrust, competition policy and consumer rights on Wednesday, ahead of the company’s May 14 product launch and a federal workshop on real estate competition on June 5.