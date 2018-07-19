5 ways real estate agents can stay relevant while tech invades

Play your cards right and you'll be riding the tech wave, not drowned by it
by
Today 2:50 A.M.

LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.

Watch Now

Many real estate agents fear technology will drive them out of business. Although technology has changed how most agents operate, it hasn’t rendered them obsolete. Here are five ways to resist tech-induced obsoletion and retain clientele in this changing market.

Article image credited to Willyam Bradberry / Shutterstock.com