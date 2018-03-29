5 tips for firing your client cleanly and amicably

As every experienced real estate agent knows, not all real estate transactions proceed smoothly. Sometimes, things just don’t work out and your client ends up firing you, or you end up firing them. In a perfect world, a real estate agent would get along fabulously with clients — both buyers and sellers. But let’s be honest, there are times you encounter a really problematic client who just makes your job harder. Although handling such difficult clients is par for the course in the real estate business, you need to know when to pull the plug. Sometimes the reasons for firing a client are quite obvious with red flags popping up as soon as you meet them. Most of the time, you come to the realization that your relationship just isn’t a good fit anymore after you’ve worked with them for a while. In spite of how good you are at dealing with challenging clients, you need to have your limits. No matter how much effort you put into them, some clients just can’t be satis...