How to get agents to use the leads you're paying for

Say you’re a real estate brokerage that invests in marketing and technology to bring in leads for your agents. How do you actually get your agents to use those leads? Panelists at Inman Connect San Francisco tackled that very question.
LIVE NOW: Inman Connect San Francisco
Tune-in now to catch the livestream. Don't miss this chance to see real estate leaders tackle the industry's top problems.
Comments
Related Articles
It’s an age-old question in real estate: Should a brokerage focus on lead generation tools or building business through referrals?
If you’re not in attendance this year, follow along on our livestream, liveblog and by reading our articles here on Inman.
If you want more money in your bank account, there’s no better time than the present to eliminate costly business traps that hinder your success. Here are five common ones that drain your time, money and energy.
During a recent video coaching session, one of my clients was visibly frustrated. She had plenty of leads, but converting those leads was feeling like a fruitless struggle. “Why can’t I convert?” she asked me.