All the news from Inman Connect San Francisco 2018

Inman Connect San Francisco 2018 is underway, and the week-long event (Tuesday, July 17 through Friday, July 20) is the best place to learn about the people, companies, ideas and trends shaping the future of the residential real estate industry in the U.S.
If you’re not in attendance this year, follow along on our livestream, liveblog and by reading our articles here on Inman. The livestream will be available through next week for anybody interested in checking out sessions they missed.
Catch up on all the biggest and latest news from the conference below. And stay tuned for more updates to come:
Tuesday, July 17
- Live coverage Tuesday
- Imbrex launches to let agents put property listings on the blockchain
- Nextdoor takes on Zillow’s Zestimate with home valuations
- Redfin offers an under-the-hood look at product-building process
- How one real estate agent went from active duty to selling homes
- How a Re/Max Realtor used livestreaming to start over after tragedy
- Keller Williams, eXp spar over listing data startup Upstream
- How blockchain can be used for more than just transactions
- Kris Lindahl shares his journey from team leader to indie broker
- The biggest challenges in real estate today
- How agents can reach clients through voice assistants
- Compass reinvents the real estate sign for the smartphone era
- What an Opendoor exec and a Realtor have in common
- EXp agents own 15-20% of company stock: CEO Glenn Sanford
- Are robots coming to take your job? These leaders don’t think so
- 4 ways to use Google and your consumer data to drum up business
Wednesday, July 18
- Live coverage Wednesday
- Zillow’s Instant Offers homebuying service is coming to Atlanta
- Compass to offer boutique indie brokerages access to its tech platform
- Why real estate APIs are the future
- Referrals vs. lead generation: Where should brokerages invest?
- What will real estate look like in 2020?
- Gary Keller slams real estate startups, refuses to sit down
- Redfin CEO addresses the industry’s role in perpetuating housing segregation
- Glenn Sanford, Krista Mashore and Chris Rediger share top tech tools
- Why Wall Street loves real estate tech, according to a short seller
Thursday, July 19
- Live coverage Thursday
- How to get agents to use the leads you’re paying for
- How to build an inclusive and diverse real estate brokerage
- Former Keller Williams agents clap back at Gary Keller at ICSF panel
- Announcing the 2018 Inman Innovator Award winners
- Compass CEO reveals how much his company pays to acquire brokerages
- How can you expand your business through mergers and acquisitions?
- The 3 things every broker needs to do to retain talent
Friday, July 20
- Live coverage Friday
- Agents as wealth managers? How to step up your game
- What baby boomers, Gen X, millennials and Gen Z have in common
