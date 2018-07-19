Re/Max is holding an auction with a pretty attractive prize — a tiny home that will go toward helping sick children.

To celebrate the 35-year anniversary of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Re/Max is auctioning off a tiny home designed by architectural students at Michigan’s Henry Ford College. The charitable organization, which was founded in 1983, raises money for children with health problems and pediatric medical research at participating hospitals across the United States and Canada.

The house, which measures 24-feet-by-8.5-feet, has one bedroom, one bathroom and a full-service kitchen. It will go up for auction between July 26 at 12:01 a.m. and July 28.

As part of the Tiny Homes for Tiny Tots campaign, all proceeds raised from selling it off will go toward the 170 CMN hospitals.

“If you’re in the market for a tiny home, you don’t want to miss this opportunity, especially because it means your bid will be donated to help sick and injured kids throughout the U.S.,” said Abby Lee, a vice president of marketing for Re/Max.

Re/Max has been partnering with and helping raise money for CMN for the last 25 years. In the past few years, some homebuyers have increasingly turned to tiny homes as a way to own a piece of property in a difficult market.

“For home seekers or even people who want a vacation home or in-law suite on a large property, this is your chance at tiny homeownership,” Lee said.

Once the auction is complete, Re/Max will deliver the tiny home to the winner on a trailer. To see the auction or bid on the tiny home, click here.

Email Veronika Bondarenko