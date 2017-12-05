Tiny homes are taking over 100 acres of Wisconsin

Tiny homes as shown on the likes of HGTV can make anyone — even a shopaholic hoarder — curious about this simplified, intriguing lifestyle that’s become a full-blown trend.

But there’s an alternative to selling off all of your possessions, compromising on the walk-in closet and downsizing to a few hundred square feet cold turkey like the people on those shows.

As Curbed reported in July, a dozen tiny house dwelling hotels from Portland to Georgia are popping up where guests can visit to try out micro living and “vacation in less than 400 square feet” — at prices fairly comparable to staying in a traditional hotel.

The newest tiny house village is opening in the Midwest, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. As reported by Curbed, the Canoe Bay Escape Village covers “100 acres of rolling forests as well as private lakes and wetlands,” brought to you by well-established and locally based tiny home builder Escape.

Escape Village is set to become the largest of its kind in the U.S., and it’s the first large-scale tiny home vacation spot in the Midwest, according to a press release.

Escape Village offers a variety of homes, from the 344-square-foot Traveler XL with full-size amenities that sleeps eight, to the one- to two-bedroom Park Model cabins.

In addition to the tiny lodgings, Escape Village is also debuting a rental program, where people can buy a tiny home on site and collect Airbnb-esqe rental fees.

You can purchase a Canoe Bay Traveler XL tiny home for about $90,000 (the Park Model runs about $133,000) plus a $350-$600 a month site cost that covers maintenance.

Canoe Bay Escape Village sites are available now.



