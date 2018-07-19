The 3 things every broker needs to do to retain talent

Brokers work hard to attract new talent — they tout first-class technology suites, swanky marketing tools and strong support systems. But as session moderator and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate CEO Sherry Chris noted, recruiting is the “easy” part of the job.
What would you consider most critical to helping your real estate agency grow? Chances are, you’re focused on commission splits, agent training, marketing and advertising, leads and inventory — all of which affect your ability to recruit and keep good real estate agents.
Real estate firms large and small are presented with the unique challenge of creating a sense of unity and pride among their agents who aren’t even employees, but independent contractors with a lot more freedom. Enter the idea of company culture, the focus of Inman’s latest Special Report, exploring what real estate professionals value most in their work environment and how leaders can foster a culture that promotes retention, productivity, happiness and a positive image.
From my 30 years of experience in the professional Realtor association industry, I’ve been fortunate to work with many talented broker owners and managers who have left a lasting impression in our 7,000-plus member association in metro Denver.
If you ask real estate brokers to list their primary pain points, their answers will converge around three things: recruiting agents, retaining them, and keeping them productive. These broker challenges are, of course, fundamentally linked.